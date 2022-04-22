Previous
PALAZZO DELLA REGIONE – GREAT HALL by sangwann
Photo 4084

PALAZZO DELLA REGIONE – GREAT HALL

From my Padua series.
I was surprised by the beauty of this hall when we visited it. It was my idea to come here but I was not aware of its grandeur. Some info about the building:
The building, with its great hall on the upper floor, is believed to be one of the largest medieval halls still extant; the hall is nearly rectangular. The walls are covered with allegorical frescoes. The building stands on arches, and the upper storey is surrounded by an open loggia.
The gigantic wooden horse on the western side of the hall was built in 1466 and is modelled on Donatello's Equestrian statue of Gattamelata which is in place in front of the Saint Antony Basilica.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Ingrid ace
That is a huge hall! Beautiful photo too! Taking photos indoors is never easy.
April 22nd, 2022  
Maggiej
I want to step into your photo and visit. You have beautiful photos of your Padua visit.
April 22nd, 2022  
