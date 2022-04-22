PALAZZO DELLA REGIONE – GREAT HALL

From my Padua series.

I was surprised by the beauty of this hall when we visited it. It was my idea to come here but I was not aware of its grandeur. Some info about the building:

The building, with its great hall on the upper floor, is believed to be one of the largest medieval halls still extant; the hall is nearly rectangular. The walls are covered with allegorical frescoes. The building stands on arches, and the upper storey is surrounded by an open loggia.

The gigantic wooden horse on the western side of the hall was built in 1466 and is modelled on Donatello's Equestrian statue of Gattamelata which is in place in front of the Saint Antony Basilica.

