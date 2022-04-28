ACTIVITIES ON MONTE FALORIA

From day 5 of our Treviso holiday.

What to do when we reached the end of our cable car ride to the mountain refuge of Monte Faloria? Luck was on our side - there was a skiing competition between children of up to 11 years going on and we stood there with other viewers – mostly parents and relatives – to watch the children coming down the slope at a daredevil speed up to the finishing line. The children, members of the local skiing teaching academy, looked very professional at their age. I had a fabulous time taking pictures of the kids as they arrived. Here are a few of the shots I took.

The sour thing about our stay up there was that the refuge café and restaurant was packed with family members of the competitors and we didn’t dare go in there for at least a coffee because of Covid19 risks.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.