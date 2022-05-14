SURPRISING ADVENTURE

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

While searching the internet on possible places to go when at Treviso, I came across the name Grotte del Coglieron. The name intrigued me and I looked as some pictures on the internet and said to myself “this must be great to discover”. So I convinced the others to spend a day of discovery in this area. It was a long way to get there. First a train ride to Fregona, a town I had never heard of but which I later discovered was a lovely place. Then a bus trip till we got to a bus stop indicated by the very helpful bus driver and a long walk uphill till we came to the start of our adventure walk and the latter not before we had a good coffee from the snack bar where we got our tickets.

This is one of the shots I took as we walked uphill to our starting point. There was some beautiful scenery which made the walk worthwhile.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.