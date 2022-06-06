Previous
THE OLD LADY AND THE PIGEONS by sangwann
THE OLD LADY AND THE PIGEONS

This my sister throwing crumbs to the pigeons, after we had a small snack sitting on a bench in a park when we came out of the Olympic Theatre. Title borrowed from the Internet: and here is the story I read:
The Old Lady and the Pigeons (French: La vieille dame et les pigeons) is a 1997 animated short film written and directed by Sylvain Chomet. It tells the slightly surreal story of a starving policeman who dresses up as a pigeon and tricks an old lady into feeding him.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture - always appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
