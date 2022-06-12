Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4135
PLEASE TAKE MY PICTURE
And I did. Shot taken some weeks ago on one of my outings.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture - much appreciated.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4135
photos
158
followers
120
following
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cute little bird, love the background and dof.
June 12th, 2022
Lesley
ace
So glad that you did. What a sweet bird.
June 12th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s lovely and quite the poser
June 12th, 2022
