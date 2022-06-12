Previous
PLEASE TAKE MY PICTURE by sangwann
PLEASE TAKE MY PICTURE

And I did. Shot taken some weeks ago on one of my outings.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture - much appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

sangwann
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cute little bird, love the background and dof.
June 12th, 2022  
Lesley ace
So glad that you did. What a sweet bird.
June 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s lovely and quite the poser
June 12th, 2022  
