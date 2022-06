CCATHEDRAL OF ST. MICHAEL AND ST. GUDULA

Our walk on the first day in Brussels brought us to this beautiful cathedral .

The Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula is a medieval Roman Catholic cathedral in central Brussels, Belgium. It is dedicated to Saint Michael and Saint Gudula, the patron saints of the City of Brussels, and is considered to be one of the finest examples of Brabantine Gothic architecture.

