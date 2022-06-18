Previous
GALERIE DE LA REINE by sangwann
GALERIE DE LA REINE

A very chic shopping gallery we passed through on our walk around central Brussels
The Queen's Gallery was built in the nineteenth-century. Together with the King's Gallery and the Princes' Gallery, this forms a unique architectural ensemble: the Royal Galleries Saint-Hubert. These are covered galleries with numerous shops. Many of the patented suppliers of the Belgian Court can be found there.
Christine, my sister and brother-in-law are walking along this gallery. Btw we didn't buy anything from here.
Thank you very much for your views comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
