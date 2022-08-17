Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4200
BB2
Day 5 – Brussels holiday.
Another beautiful view of Bruges.
Many thanks for your visits, comments and fav's. There are so very much appreciated.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th May 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a stunning ca[ture of this wonderful scene, such fabulous buildings and architecture.
August 17th, 2022
