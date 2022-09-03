Previous
DAVID TENIERS THE YOUNGER
Photo 4217

DAVID TENIERS THE YOUNGER

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.
From our day in Antwerp.
Right: Taken by my sister of Christine and me as we entered the city centre. The architecture was amazing . You can see Christine and me at the bottom of the photo. I suppose this is David Teniers Square after the monument in the middle.
Left: Two pictures of the monument in the middle of the square. In the right picture I blurred the background to highlight the monument of David Teniers.
David Teniers the Younger or David Teniers II (15 December 1610 – 25 April 1690) was a Flemish Baroque painter, printmaker, draughtsman, miniaturist painter, staffage painter, copyist and art curator. He was an extremely versatile artist known for his prolific output.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
