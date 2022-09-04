BUILDING WITH A DIFFERENCE

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.

We saw this unique building as we walked along the main thoroughfare of Antwerp and had a good look inside. The architecture was completely different and unique, it looked Arabic in design – I tried to trace the name and some information about it but to no avail, perhaps my friend Pyrrhula might know something about it.

Sorry but another collage to show this magnificent glass-covered courtyard which is surrounded by an arcaded covered passage. On the walls, under the arcades was a set of important maritime routes by a reknown marine navigator, including one with Malta as the centre of navigation in the Mediterranean.

