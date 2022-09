REACHING UP TO THE SKIES

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.

More shots from Antwerp. This is the beautiful cathedral of Antwerp dedicated to Our Lady. The bell tower is so tall that it looks like it takes you straight to heaven. Pity it was covered when we were there.

On the other side of the cathedral was this sculpture which I assume was made to honour those builders who worked to set up an amazing structure like this.

Thank you so much for your views. comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.