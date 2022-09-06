Previous
MARKET SQUARE, ANTWERP by sangwann
MARKET SQUARE, ANTWERP

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.
More shots from Antwerp.
The Grote Markt ("Great Market Square") of Antwerp is situated in the heart of the old city quarter. It is filled with an extravagant city hall, numerous elaborate 16th century guildhalls. Lying within walking distance of the Scheldt river, it hosts a Christmas market and ice rink in winter.
The foreground statue is of the giant's hand being thrown into the Scheldt River. The statue is of Brabo, a legendary Roman, after whom is the name Antwerp and Brabant. It is the work of Jef Lambeaux in 1887.
A legend says that long, long ago there was once a giant in Antwerp: Druoon Antigoon. All ships on the Scheldt had to pay a toll to him. If the skippers refused, the giant cut off their hand. But then Brabo came and he freed Antwerp by cutting off the giant’s hand (and head). He threw it in the Scheldt. From this comes the name Antwerp: throwing a hand -> hand throwing -> Antwerpen.
