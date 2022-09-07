Previous
MARKET SQUARE, ANTWERP by sangwann
MARKET SQUARE, ANTWERP

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.
More shots from Antwerp.
Buildings in the Grote Markt ("Great Market Square") of Antwerp area. Don’t they look so beautiful?
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Brian ace
Majestic and stunning. Thank you for sharing.
September 7th, 2022  
