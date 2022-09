STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS

Best viewed enlarged.

We went to watch the Stella Maris fireworks a couple of weeks ago. This time I made sure I would be in time and ready when the show started and I did well because I took hundreds of shots which I am very pleased with.

This is the first of a series of collages with some of the shots I took. I hope you like them.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.