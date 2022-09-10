STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS (2)

Best viewed enlarged.

A second collage with pictures of the Stella Maris fireworks.

Stella Maris translates as Star of the Seas and refers to the Holy Virgin. The name comes from a chapel - which is still there and serves as an Adoration Chapel, and which was built on high ground where it could be seen by mariners as they passed by the Sliema area which at the time was void of buildings. Mariners used to salute Our Lady as their ship/boat passed by pray for a safe return.

