Previous
Next
STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS (2) by sangwann
Photo 4224

STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS (2)

Best viewed enlarged.
A second collage with pictures of the Stella Maris fireworks.
Stella Maris translates as Star of the Seas and refers to the Holy Virgin. The name comes from a chapel - which is still there and serves as an Adoration Chapel, and which was built on high ground where it could be seen by mariners as they passed by the Sliema area which at the time was void of buildings. Mariners used to salute Our Lady as their ship/boat passed by pray for a safe return.
Thank you very much for your views, wonderful comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You certainly captured them beautifully!
September 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise