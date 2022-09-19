END OF STORY

D.ay 7 and last day of our Brussels holiday. And this is the final picture from my Brussels story that I am posting. It has taken quite some time but Belgium and its surrounding areas are very different, and therefore more interesting, from the places I had visited so far and the amount of pictures I took was enormous.

In this collage – another one? OMG – is my and Christine’s farewell from the Atomium, the last place we visited. Interesting is the fact that it is just across ‘the road’ from Heysel Stadium reknown for the tragedy that happened years ago during the 1985 European Cup Final when mostly Juventus fans escaping from a breach by Liverpool fans were pressed against a collapsing wall in the Stadium , before the start of the match between the Italian and English clubs. 39 people—mostly Italians and Juventus fans—were killed and 600 were injured in the confrontation. Today it looks abandoned.

