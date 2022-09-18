Previous
T REX – THE KING by sangwann
Photo 4232

T REX – THE KING

Or should I say ‘The Queen’, the skeleton being that of a female Tyrannosaurus rex.
D.ay 7 and last day of our Brussels holiday.
There was only a walking space for one person around this beautiful, and perhaps scary, monster. So to mount up this side view of the whole skeleton I had to take 4, maybe even five, shots as I walked along and merge them into one single picture. And here is the result.
Having just two legs to support the body, I think, this dinosaur used its long tail to balance its body, just like the kangaroo. But that is the theory of someone who knows nothing about our past relatives.
And this is the last picture I am posting from the I took at the amazing Museum of Natural Science in Brussels.
Thank you for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
CC Folk ace
Well done! It had to have good balance with the length of that body and tiny front arms. Fav.
September 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
She looks quite fierce.
September 18th, 2022  
