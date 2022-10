GOING UP, UP, UP

Shot taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

Leaving the Gole di Alcantara we took the road up to the base of Etna. Not much to see on the way except for big mounds of black lava rocks. At one point however we stopped at a lay-by to take pictures of this lovely view, a view which in my view is worth sharing.

Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.