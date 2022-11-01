THE GÖTHEBORG

We are lucky to have been visited two or three weeks ago by this marvelous galleon which stayed in Malta’s Grand Harbour for 3 to 4 days and was open to visitors during the afternoon up to 9.00pm. I didn’t visit because the time was not good for me. But I have taken many shots of it during its stay from several different angles. This shot was taken from half way up Crucifix Street which takes people up to Floriana centre and to Valletta.

Some information about this galleon and its current journey:

The original Götheborg, a trading vessel that belonged to the Swedish East India Company, sank in 1745. Despite going down in the Göta älv river near Gothenburg harbour, divers were first able to explore its wreck in the 1980s and a full-scale replica, dubbed Götheborg II, was built.

In April 2022, nearly 200 years after it sank into the sea, it set sail from Sweden to begin retracing its path around the world. The ship started with 80 crew members. However, at each stop, new deck hands are taken on and the number of crew members will grow by about 50, meaning that there should be about 600 people on board to help see the Goteborg II safely to Asia.

More pictures to follow

