THE GÖTHEBORG by sangwann
Photo 4276

THE GÖTHEBORG

We are lucky to have been visited two or three weeks ago by this marvelous galleon which stayed in Malta’s Grand Harbour for 3 to 4 days and was open to visitors during the afternoon up to 9.00pm. I didn’t visit because the time was not good for me. But I have taken many shots of it during its stay from several different angles. This shot was taken from half way up Crucifix Street which takes people up to Floriana centre and to Valletta.
Some information about this galleon and its current journey:
The original Götheborg, a trading vessel that belonged to the Swedish East India Company, sank in 1745. Despite going down in the Göta älv river near Gothenburg harbour, divers were first able to explore its wreck in the 1980s and a full-scale replica, dubbed Götheborg II, was built.
In April 2022, nearly 200 years after it sank into the sea, it set sail from Sweden to begin retracing its path around the world. The ship started with 80 crew members. However, at each stop, new deck hands are taken on and the number of crew members will grow by about 50, meaning that there should be about 600 people on board to help see the Goteborg II safely to Asia.
More pictures to follow
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this magnificent galleon! Thanks for the interesting info.
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful galleon, shame you didn't get chance to take a look on it though
November 1st, 2022  
