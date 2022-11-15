STORY IN PICTURES

I went walking along the Victoria Lines a couple of weeks ago hoping to take some bird shots. It seems that all living creatures got to know and were all in hiding because I didn’t see even a cabbage white butterfly which is so common here. But at least I saw what was happening along the coastline far below where I was.

Still it was probably a training exercise becausse the boat and the helicopter belong to the maritime squadron of the armed forces of Malta.

