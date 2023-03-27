Previous
DELPHI, AT LAST by sangwann
Photo 4422

DELPHI, AT LAST

After a long 3-hour drive we arrived at
delphi.at last. Delphi was, in its haydays, considered the centre or the Omphalos, the Navel of Earth - of the known world. It is a very important archeological site for Greece. You can see the Temole of Apollo in the top right picture and Christine with her right hand in plaster standing net to 'the egg' on the bottom left. There is a very important story about the 'egg' which our guide explained in detail but which I have forgotten. The guide was very knowledgeable about Greek history and mytheology but it was too much to absorb what she eplained in just half a day.
A beautiful collage with wonderful captures and scenes. I hope Christine's hand is healing well.
March 27th, 2023  
