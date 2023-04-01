MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL

Who’se the fairest of them all?

One last shot from the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Settled in our hotel for the night in Kalambaka, and after a lovely dinner, we decided to go for a walk. It was extremely cold outside and the road was deserted. Temperature was below 0 and in less than an hour we were back in the hotel. I took this shot of us four through a big mirror in the Lobby of the hotel before we ventured out.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.