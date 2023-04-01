Previous
MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL by sangwann
Photo 4427

MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL

Who’se the fairest of them all?
One last shot from the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.
Settled in our hotel for the night in Kalambaka, and after a lovely dinner, we decided to go for a walk. It was extremely cold outside and the road was deserted. Temperature was below 0 and in less than an hour we were back in the hotel. I took this shot of us four through a big mirror in the Lobby of the hotel before we ventured out.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie ace
fun shot, and nice to see you all.
April 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun shot of you all.
April 1st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It's really good that you all want to do the same thing - walk in the evening - late.... under such severe conditions! I applaud your family, Dione
April 1st, 2023  
