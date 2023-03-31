Previous
Next
WHY BUILD A MONUMENT HERE? by sangwann
Photo 4426

WHY BUILD A MONUMENT HERE?

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.
As if we hadn’t had enough for one day we stopped again for a few minutes to look at this monument which is situated, you may say, in the middle of nowhere, far away from inhabited areas. This is Leonida’s Monument and is situated in Thrmopylae and a very fertile plain which covers thousands of acres of arable land.
The site made me curiou, so I searched the web for some information on the monument and was rewarded with some interesting information. Mainly, that this small monument commemorates the battle in 480 B.C. in which a small band of Spartan soldiers held off a huge Persian army led by Xerxes I of Persia for three days. The delay was long enough to allow for the successful defense of Athens against the Persians. The bronze statue of Leonidas was erected at Thermopylae in 1955. A sign, under the statue, reads simply: "ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ" ("Come and take them"), which was Leonidas' laconic reply when Xerxes offered to spare the lives of the Spartans if they gave up their arms.
My main curiosity was why was the monument erected here and this is what I found out “The Leonidas Monument was built on the site where Leonidas’ body was cremated after he died during the battle against Xerxes I of Persia”.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
History beyond our normal range! So long ago so good that the memory is not lost!
March 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shots even though they are in the middle of nowhere! Amazing history in Greece.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise