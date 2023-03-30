ON THE ROAD AGAIN

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Through beautiful mountainous terrain we went from Delphi to Kalambaka. I was so glad we decided on a two day trip. I hadn’t realized that the trip to Kalambaka was so long. My brother-in-law from the beginning was against taking a day trip to Kalambaka and back and he was completely right. I have to say that he had been there some 50 years ago so he wasn’t completely new to the journey.

