DONKEY TOURS

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

Walking down to where our coach was parked, at Meteora of course, I saw this couple who to me seemed to be tourists travelling, not by plane, not by coach, not by car but by donkey (or is it mule, or ass – I see no difference between the three).

From Meteora it was a long, long journey to Athens with a short break half way for a good lunch with Moussaka as a starter - second time I had it in Greece and I really liked it. When we arrived in Athens it was completely dark and the only chance we had was for a quick meal before going to our hotel for a shower and a good night’s sleep.

Tomorrow some pictures from Malta.

