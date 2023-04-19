Previous
DONKEY TOURS by sangwann
DONKEY TOURS

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.
Walking down to where our coach was parked, at Meteora of course, I saw this couple who to me seemed to be tourists travelling, not by plane, not by coach, not by car but by donkey (or is it mule, or ass – I see no difference between the three).
From Meteora it was a long, long journey to Athens with a short break half way for a good lunch with Moussaka as a starter - second time I had it in Greece and I really liked it. When we arrived in Athens it was completely dark and the only chance we had was for a quick meal before going to our hotel for a shower and a good night’s sleep.
Tomorrow some pictures from Malta.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your wonderful comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Oh how fabulous and a lovely image
April 19th, 2023  
