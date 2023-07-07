THE LADY IN PINK

A couple of Saturdays ago we went to Valletta in the evening for a night out there. As we walked up to the city centre I started looking round for pictures to take, but I only had my mobile. After passing the street I showed in my picture of yesterday we were crossing this road when I saw this scene which I liked and took a quick shot. At home I decided to turn it into sepia tones as it looked better in sepia but the lady’s – probably a tourist – pink dress was worth showing in it’s true colours. So used sc on her.

Thanks a lot for all your visits, comments and fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

