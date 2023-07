MOVE! I SAID MOVE

Stilt to seagull: “Out of my way.”

Seagull to stilt: “Why should I?”

Stilt to seagull: “Because I said so.’

Seagull to stilt: “Who cares what you say? As for me you may kiss my bum.”

Stilt to seagull: “No, thank you. I almost did already. If you’re not careful with your words I might decide to pinch it instead. You had better give it a wash because it smells.”

Another shot from some weeks ago.