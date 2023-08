JACK AND JILL

At my bird bath a few days ago

“Jack, I can’t reach the water.”

“Heqq, just stretch a bit more, or go into the water, it’s not cold.”

“Jack, thank you for your help. I have a better option – you go and tell the boss to fill it up.”

“Good idea. I suggest you do that.”

