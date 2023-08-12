Sign up
Previous
Photo 4560
AT THE RESTAURANT
Shot taken some days ago.
One at a time at the feeder. My bird visitors are too polite to jump the queue. Can you see the one waiting for his turn in the shade?
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th June 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A lovely feeder
August 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of the guests, great looking feeder too.
August 12th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A lovely shot of the two of them
August 12th, 2023
