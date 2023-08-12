Previous
AT THE RESTAURANT by sangwann
Photo 4560

AT THE RESTAURANT

Shot taken some days ago.
One at a time at the feeder. My bird visitors are too polite to jump the queue. Can you see the one waiting for his turn in the shade?
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely feeder
August 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
A lovely shot of the guests, great looking feeder too.
August 12th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A lovely shot of the two of them
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise