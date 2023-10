ONE MORE FROM MUOTTAS MURAGL

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

This shot taken from the peak of the mountain shows the mountain refuge of the Muottas Muragl and the string of lakes flowing one into the other (there are 5 or 6) in the valley. The mountain is not too high but the views are breathtaking in every direction.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.