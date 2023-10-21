SAN MORITZ LAKES

Posting late today as I have been to the Basketball stadium to watch Max and his team playing in the under 16 league. His team won and I was happy to see him play though not throughout the match..

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

Shot taken from the coach as we had a drive along the 5 or 6 lakes along the valley close to San Moritz. The day – actually all the days – was bright and sunny and people were enjoying the beautiful weather walking, cycling or just lazying on a bench all the way.

Thanks a lot for all your views, comments and fav's.