Previous
SAN MORITZ LAKES by sangwann
Photo 4630

SAN MORITZ LAKES

Posting late today as I have been to the Basketball stadium to watch Max and his team playing in the under 16 league. His team won and I was happy to see him play though not throughout the match..
From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).
Shot taken from the coach as we had a drive along the 5 or 6 lakes along the valley close to San Moritz. The day – actually all the days – was bright and sunny and people were enjoying the beautiful weather walking, cycling or just lazying on a bench all the way.
Thanks a lot for all your views, comments and fav's.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise