TRYING TO LIFT OFF IN VAIN by sangwann
From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).
After the coach trip around the lakes the coach dropped us on a bigger lake, Lake Gregory (I think) where some of the group were booked for lunch. Christine, Mary Grace, Joe and I decided not to go having had a good breakfast and the dinner at the hotel was sumptuous. Instead we enjoyed a walk along the lake.
And this is when I took this shot. This bird was finding trouble to lift off the water and it made a good show before it finally flew off. I couldn’t see what kind of bird it was so I be curious to know each time is see the picture.
Thank you for your visits, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Babs ace
Must have had a bit too much lunch.
October 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
It seems to be a great escape, is that another one behind it?
October 22nd, 2023  
