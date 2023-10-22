TRYING TO LIFT OFF IN VAIN

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

After the coach trip around the lakes the coach dropped us on a bigger lake, Lake Gregory (I think) where some of the group were booked for lunch. Christine, Mary Grace, Joe and I decided not to go having had a good breakfast and the dinner at the hotel was sumptuous. Instead we enjoyed a walk along the lake.

And this is when I took this shot. This bird was finding trouble to lift off the water and it made a good show before it finally flew off. I couldn’t see what kind of bird it was so I be curious to know each time is see the picture.

