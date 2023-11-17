LEST WE FORGET

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

Saturday last we had a lazy breakfast and took our time before going out to Rabat (also known as Victoria) the main city in Gozo. At it-Tokk Square a commemoration of Poppy Day was taking place and we stopped for some minutes to watch. Of course I took the opportunity to take a few shots. The bigger picture on the right shows the buglers playing The Last Post - everybody watching was standing and the silence was more than perfect while the buglers played the tune. Dignitaries left wreaths, too. We arrived there when the ceremony was almost over and were told that the soldiers had performed a parade before we arrived.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.