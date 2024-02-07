SHIP’S PROPELLOR

Previous
Shot taken about a fortnight ago when Max and I went to Birgu, also known as Citta’ Vittoriosa after Malta’s success under the Knights of St John against Ottoman attempt to take Malta in 1565. We went purposely to visit the Maritime Museum where there is a replica model of the Carrakk St Anna the most reknown ship of the Order’s navy. And guess our luck! The museum was closed to visitors as it is going through extensive restoration. Outside the museum is on show a row of front-loading ship guns of little value and also this ship propeller. I asked Max, who is now at least 5ft 7in tall, to stand by it to give a sense of scale to the propeller.
