QUAD BIKES PARADE

This is a merge of (a) the original shot in colour ( on the right) and (b) same shot which I tried in b&w and flipped over (on the left). I tried the b&w version and wasn’t convinced with it even though I liked it so I merged the two shots together and got this result which I liked most.

I took the shot about 3 weeks ago on my way home after a 2 hour brisk walk along the Sliema promenade. This is the main road which passes through San Ġwann centre and continues to Naxxar, a road which is very chaotic with busy traffic all day long.

When I saw all these quad bikes I thought there was a protest or demonstration of some sort because I had never seen so many grouped together. They had stopped one after the other along the road kerb probably waiting for others who didn’t manage to keep up with the group. Then on one of the bikes I read the word ‘rentals’ and decided it must be a tour of Malta, or part of, on quad bikes.

