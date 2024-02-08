ST LAWRENCE PARISH CHURCH

Shot follows that of yesterday. After the disappointment of finding the Maritime Museum closed, I decided that we go for a walk around Birgu. Max never says no. We were lucky to find the Birgu Parish Church open and when I asked Max whether he would like to have a look inside he immediately said “Yes”. It was probably the first time for us to have a look inside this church and we were lucky to find a lady volunteer who was there to help visitors and who enjoyed explaining every corner and tit bit of the church to us while Max was very attentive to what she was saying. I didn’t take many pictures in there but this one I really liked. The Christmas decorations were still there and made a very nice addition to the beauty of the church.

