THE PHOTOGRAPHER

Another shot from Max’s and my visit to Birgu.

Leaving St. Lawrence Parish Church we took this route to the town’s most popular square with the hope of sitting down at a table and have a coffee and pastizzi. When he hears the word pastizzi Max goes crazy because he loves them so much. As you turn round the corner of the parish church there is a very small square with two chapels and A building for the storage of the decorations of the annual church festa and for other religious feasts. I saw this man taking photos and immediately thought it was worth taking a shot of him as he went round the square taking pictures. I waited for the right time and took this shot. The dog wasn’t there at the time, I added him later and I liked it. In the end we couldn’t reach our destination as the popular square we wanted to go to was closed from every direction because of renovation works (You can see the barrier on one side of the chapel). So we took another route to a coffee shop just outside Birgu that we had been to months before for the coffee and the pastizzi and then back home. It was somewhat disappointing but going out with Max is always a joy for me..

During World War II, Birgu was almost completely destroyed by enemy by enemy bombing. This little square was brought completely to rubble and the lady at the parish church told us how everybody in the area was killed by one attack except one baby girl who was heard crying under the rubble. If you look at the top right corner there is a picture of a young woman and that is the baby who survived this particular attack. The whole of Birgu had to be rebuilt anew, including the church I showed yesterday.

