MALTESE LUZZU

Shot taken a few days ago when I went for a walk along the Qawra to St. Paul’s Bay coastline promenade.

It was a fabulous sunny day after a couple of days of dull weather and I wanted to enjoy the morning by going to a walk different from the usual. A one hour walk took me to Il-Gillieru Hotel and Restaurant, an iconic place for San Paul’s Bay. Next to it standing proudly where two gorgeous Maltese Luzzu and out came my mobile to take two shots, the only shots for the day. Isn’t this a beauty? Do you the ‘’Eye of Horus’, also known as ‘Eye of Osiris’ on each side of bow? It is always found on old Maltese fishing boats and is a symbol said to have been brought to Malta by the Phoenicians thousands of years ago as a symbol of protection. These fishing boats nowadays have two strong engines and can go out fishing and stay out for days. Unfortunately many of these beautiful boats are gradually being replaced by more modern boats which have no particular character.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.

BTW the dog in yesterday's picture was inserted by me as an additional focal point.