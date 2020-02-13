Previous
Hellebores by sarah19
Photo 1764

Hellebores

It's been a roller coaster few weeks so we decided to go out for dinner. I whizzed around the house with duster, vacuum cleaner, steam mop.....laundry, and really enjoyed the relaxing evening after.
Our local bar/restaurant/hotel is always a friendly place to go. The owner celebrated 30 years recently and he has a lovely garden at the front.
The hellebores are six years old and the best ever he told me!! I love them in the pots at the front door.....must try that at home.
Three good things
1. Hatching dinosaur egg with six year olds!!!!
2. Paperchase under control
3. Tidy house is a good start to mid term break.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
483% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Nothing lovelier than the hellebores. Super shot. Sounds like you had a nice evening.
February 14th, 2020  
