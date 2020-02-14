Coffee and toasted teacake

Loved the warmth of the red at Cocoworks the cafe at the station where I get my train north. Allan dropped me off before heading to the dentist so I had half an hour before the train was due. Outside it was raw and cold.

Three good things

1. A good start to the day.

2. Interesting travel companions....heading to Inverness to a climate protest event. The three beside me were very pleasant and courteous and very interesting to exchange thoughts. They were good listeners! When husband works in energy sector and family around the globe one needs to have flexible perspective!!!

3. Parsnip soup for lunch made by my sister who drove home from Mum's this morning.

PS...

4....I got a ❤ reply from Allan

to my ❤❤❤ Valentine's Day message .....this is not a day he really celebrates but he's very lovely really 😂😂😂😂