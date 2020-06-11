Looking back down the lane

I felt like I had to share this today to finish Tueday's story! There's a lovely garden with a trellis fence by the wall and lots of lovely plants climbing up.

Today it's much brighter and hopefully I can get gardening time later. Had a long staff meeting earlier....so much to think about and it could all change tomorrow!!

Three good things

1. Bird seed for a friend who is running out....at Berry's, where I was buying little baskets for my herbs and spices shelves. Aladdin's cave of a shop.

2. A sweet photo of Connor and Finnley hugging as big brother dropped off little brother at early years.😊

3. Jigsaw time after breakfast.