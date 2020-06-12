Previous
Gate to the lane by sarah19
Photo 1884

Gate to the lane

Another photo from the forestry anď gardening on Saturday......the path was very overgrown as we no longer use this gate. The little bridge is a lovely place to sit on a warm day with the sound of water running.....but no one living in the house across the lane and the gates further down have been closed and locked by the new owners of the old rectory which is being refurbished.
Anyway.....
Three good things
1. Singing project done for a video rehearsal.
2. Clean tidy house
3. Catch up time with Jonathan and Sarah.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
516% complete

