Previous
Next
HELP by sarah19
Photo 1886

HELP

Out for a walk this afternoon and a little startled as I reached this large house....
It showed the sense of humour and creativity of the residents.......
Scarecrow of sorts with no feet on the ladder and a large HELP sign in the free hand!!!
It is certainly warmer today and I didn't need the scarf I set of with. Wet days are good for the garden but then I can happily survive a week of dry and warm ones. Still lots to do.
Three good things
1. Online church ....so many different services to choose from!
2. Lunch together and enough for tomorrow.
3. Catch up chat with friends also out for a walk....so much to share.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
Hilarious...
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise