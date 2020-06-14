HELP

Out for a walk this afternoon and a little startled as I reached this large house....

It showed the sense of humour and creativity of the residents.......

Scarecrow of sorts with no feet on the ladder and a large HELP sign in the free hand!!!

It is certainly warmer today and I didn't need the scarf I set of with. Wet days are good for the garden but then I can happily survive a week of dry and warm ones. Still lots to do.

Three good things

1. Online church ....so many different services to choose from!

2. Lunch together and enough for tomorrow.

3. Catch up chat with friends also out for a walk....so much to share.