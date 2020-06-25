Flowers in the square

Our AWESOME team of gardeners in the community haven't been able to source their usual flower selection this year due Covid 19 restrictions. However a handful of them have rescued what they could from last year's remains and filled up some of the planters in the village square. The colours are lovely and gentle....soft pale peach and lemons and white lobelia.....it's a beautiful effect and lovely to admire when in queue for the local butcher, pharmacy and other shops. They have also been busy weeding some of the roadside flowerbeds where pansies and begonias were competing with chick weed etc.

Three good things

1. Filled in a good area of sky in my jigsaw......it's 1500 pieces so quite a challenge.

2. Lovely email from a colleague. I miss them more than I could have guessed.

3. A glorious evening enjoying the garden from a seat.