Flowers in the square by sarah19
Flowers in the square

Our AWESOME team of gardeners in the community haven't been able to source their usual flower selection this year due Covid 19 restrictions. However a handful of them have rescued what they could from last year's remains and filled up some of the planters in the village square. The colours are lovely and gentle....soft pale peach and lemons and white lobelia.....it's a beautiful effect and lovely to admire when in queue for the local butcher, pharmacy and other shops. They have also been busy weeding some of the roadside flowerbeds where pansies and begonias were competing with chick weed etc.
Three good things
1. Filled in a good area of sky in my jigsaw......it's 1500 pieces so quite a challenge.
2. Lovely email from a colleague. I miss them more than I could have guessed.
3. A glorious evening enjoying the garden from a seat.
25th June 2020

Sarah Bremner

Sarah Bremner
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers. How nice that such an effort has been made to brighten up the village, despite the difficulties that Covid 19 has brought.
June 27th, 2020  
Lesley Barber
Where there’s a will, there’s a way, Sarah...nice shot..
June 27th, 2020  
