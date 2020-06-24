Udny Green

I met a friend who lives in Udny Green to go for a walk after tea yesterday. The village has this beautiful green with interesting houses and buildings all round it, and a lot of new development not far away. I usually drive here on Tuesday evenings for my Pilates class in the village hall.....normally as in pre Covid19!.....but they are now on Zoom two mornings a week.

It was such a lovely evening and I stopped to take a photo. Our friends were due to get married at the church in July and hold their reception at the hall which is across the green from the church. But .....they now have a date for July 2021.

Three good things

1. Mum in good form as my niece has gone to stay with her for a few days.

2. A long walk through the Udny Castle grounds and then Pitmedden Estate. Sadly the NTS Garden is not opening until Easter 2021.

By the time I got home my step counter was over 20,000!!!

3. Managing my online activities today.....glad of a break at lunchtime.....and I better go to the shops for a few items for our evening meal.