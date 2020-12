the remains

Watching Masterchef ..... with a lovely G&T (Shortcross from Naked Wines) and pistachios.....

The perfect end to what was a very busy day at school.

Three good things

1. Dry walk to school......and a lift home in the pouring rain.

2. More tidying of resources, between teaching and at the end of the day!

3. Nice catch up on ZOOM with sisters and brother....not everyone could make it tonight.