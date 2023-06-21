A little corner

It's raining.... but we got a lot of gardening done before a late lunch so no worries. We've had a month of dry weather and everywhere is very dry. ....but still green.

Neil has his auntie staying this week so we have a couple of days to do our own thing and then have him on Friday.

Three good things

1. Pots much better after clear out. Root balls overgrown with marjoram were hiding special plants from a couple of years ago so nice to enjoy again.

2. Tomato seeds from our Ukrainian friends are potted on....hoping they keep growing and produce a little fruit.

3. Out for dinner this evening. Special treat.

