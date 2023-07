Little garden gatherings

It started grey, but later the sun came out and it was a joy! I wanted to replace the flowers in my little vase and found so many. ☺️

Three good things

1. Gentle start and online church

2. A lovely walk with a view and planning time for a trip south.

3. Chat with Neil and his Dad and Mum, it was so normal and nice. Allan, who loves to sing keeps finding himself singing the songs Neil loves!!! πŸ˜„πŸ˜„