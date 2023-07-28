Tractor talk

What a delight to pop in to see Pat - @happypat - and Harry today as we headed north. Not too far from where we were staying, and passing a very special bakery shop on the way....😀
After lots of chat we went out to the garden, took some photos and Harry enjoyed showing Allan his treasure tractor! Isn't it glorious.
It's from 1962 Allan has told me and is a much loved and well cared for piece of their farming history.
Three good things
1. Lovely coffee/tea and cream cakes.
2. Sunshine day and a good drive north with a super stop to late lunch and shop
3. A cute little cottage to stay in overnight.