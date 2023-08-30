Back to the beginning....

Lást year we had our lovely bifold doors fitted and plan A was to refurbish the patio. David and family were here at the time and I was grateful for his help with moving all the plants in the patio border. But the patio work has not been done for a variety of reasons and I have really missed the flowers and colour that had been such a joy, year after year.

So today we went to the plant nursery not far away and I spent most of the day working on the empty space. Hopefully the new plants will feel happy there. Certainly feels much better tonight.

Three good things

1. Local plant nursery.

2. A really good sleep last night.

3. Delicious risotto for dinner....new recipe from Allan 😊💛